JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for April 15 exam OUT; Download link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) admit card for April 15 exam. Aspirants can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April session from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main April 15 exam will be held in single sessions from form 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates will have to report two hours before the commencement of the exam.

Direct Link: JEE Main Admit Card 2023 April 15

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15

Candidates can follow the step-by guide given here to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 15 exam.

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the 'JEE Main Admit Card 2023' link on the homepage.

Log in with your application number and date of birth and submit it.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023 April 15 will be displayed on the screen.

Download JEE Main Hall Ticket PDF and print a copy for future reference.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Things to carry on exam day

Aspirants must carry a hard copy of the JEE Main admit card 2023 along with a self-declaration (undertaking) and a valid photo ID proof.