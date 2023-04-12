JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for April 13 exam OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Admit Card 2023 issued

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) Session 2 for April 13 exams. Aspirants can download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 through the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 using their application number and date of birth. The examination will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The NTA has asked candidates to report at the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of JEE Main admit card 2023 along with a self-declaration form (undertaking) and a valid photo ID proof on the exam day.

JEE Main April 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. Aspirants should avoid carrying any type of prohibited items such as stationery, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material inside the exam hall.

A seat indicating JEE Main roll number mentioned in the JEE Main Admit Card will be allotted to each candidate. Aspirants should find and sit in their allocated seats only.

JEE aspirants should avoid carrying any rough sheet or white paper inside the examination hall. They will be provided rough sheets inside the exam hall and the same has to be submitted to the Invigilator before leaving the exam hall