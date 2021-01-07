NEET 2021: Announce exam date, students demand

Image Source : INDIA TV NEET 2021: Announce exam dates, students demand

After suspense over the JEE-Advanced test date ended on Thursday, students stormed social media and sought to know the schedule for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Several students took to Twitter and requested Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to announce the date for the medical entrance test, and hold the exam twice a year. NEET is presently held once annually.

Meanwhile, top officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that the exam date has not been finalised yet. "We have different ministries and authorities involved. There is a whole process in play...the date has not been decided yet," an official told India TV Digital.

"Please announce the date of NEET 2021, we don't want postponement, but please announce the dates. There's so much uncertainty and also give some relaxations to us also like JEE aspirants," a NEET aspirant wrote on Twitter.

"Please give relaxation to NEET aspirants too like JEE aspirants and please announce the dates as soon as possible," another student said.

Last year, NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The exam was postponed a couple of times due to the contagion. It was offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

In December, the minister had clarified that there were no plans to cancel NEET. “We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres...we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country,” Nishank had said.

