No plan to cancel NEET 2021, will discuss conducting NEET exam online: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Image Source : PTI JEE, NEET, Board Exams 2021: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s webinar begins on board, entrance exams

The Education MinisterRamesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with students in a live session on the social media platform that began at 10 am today. Pokhriyal's conference was held amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of board and entrance exams in 2021. The minister discussed on the important exams link board examinations 2021, NEET and JEE Main 2021.

Students asked questions regarding CBSE Board Exam 2021, JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021, using hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The minister gave an update on JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, Board Exams 2021, and other entrance exams.

The minister had tweeted, “Students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10. Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive!”

Students, we know you have tons of questions related to upcoming competitive/board exams! In order to make sure that we cover most of your concerns, we have decided to extend the date of the webinar to Dec 10.

Till then keep sharing your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive! pic.twitter.com/yHr9oG1dAF — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 1, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar | LIVE Updates

11:04 am | Education minister's webinar ends

Ramesh Pokhriyal made important announcements regarding NEET 2021, JEE Main 2021, CBSE and other board exams. Detailed analysis will be made available soon.

11:02 am | Pokhriyal concludes webinar, no clarity on the exam date

11:00 am | NEET 2021 will be conducted online or offline?

"We've conducted NEET in offline mode till now...but we will take it into consideration if students want online NEET exam," the minister said.

10:59 am | if NEET 2021 be cancelled?

"There is no plan to cancel NEET 2021," Mr Pokhriyal said.

"We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister said.

10:58 am | Multiple attempts for JEE Main

The ministry is considering if JEE Main can be held for up to four times. Also, the decision will be taken soon on JEE Main exam date. The dates will be notified as early as possible. Pokhriyal also assured that enough gap will be maintained between JEE Main and board exam dates

10:56 am | Pokhriyal on JEE Main & JEE Advanced

In response to a student's question that JEE Main & JEE Advanced syllabus will be reduced, the minister replied that discussions are going on regarding this. Pokhriyal said that while many boards have reduced syllabus, some state boards have decided not to. On the other hand, most states did not reduce syllabus. So, the decision will be taken after assessing the situation.

"We are discussing on the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 so that students from all boards can participate".

10:54 am | A student asks for PDF of the latest syllabus of CBSE. On which the minister assured that students are provided with the latest syllabus and deleted topics were placed on the official website of CBSE

10:53 am | Pokhriyal on CBSE Board Exam 2021 postponement and syllabus reduction

In response to a student's question, regarding a reduction of 10-20 per cent syllabus, Pokhriyal says that CBSE has already reduced syllabus by 30 per cent. If the situation remains the same, that the exams have to be postponed, we will take a decision then. On the syllabus, the minister replied that 30% of the syllabus has been cut by CBSE.

10:52 am | Pokhriyal on CBSSE practical exams

If students can't go to schools for lab-related works, it will not be possible to conduct exams, says Pokhriyal while answering aquestion. "We will discuss in this regard," he said.

10:50 am | Covid guidelines were followed

Election Commission of India followed the Covid protocols employed for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 to hold elections in Bihar, says Pokhriyal. The number of exam centres were increased and students were given the opportunity to change their exam centres, he further added.

10:46 am | Medical entrance exam like NEET was highly successful this year despite Covid-19 difficulty, says Minister.

10:40 am | JEE Main & NEET entrance exams conducted successfully, amid this Covid-19 pandemic.

"We conducted JEE, NEET exams, keeping in mind that a precious year of students do not get wasted. During COVID-19, NEET proved to be the biggest exam conducted in the world".

10:37 am | CBSE has deleted some topics from the syllabus of various classes, says Pokhriyal

10:33 am | Students will return to school soon: Pokhriyal

Pokhriyal said that students will soon return to school as the COVID-19 situation is improving in the country. So far, 17 states have decided to reopen schools, he added.

10: 27 am | Education minister is giving statistics of Board Exams 2020 and appreciated the performance of students.

10:21 am | 'If you Read, You will Read', says Ramesh Pokhriyal

10:16 am | Nishank expresses that this lockdown period helped children to bring out their hidden talents such as Story Writing, Painting etc

10:11 am | Minister congratulates all boards and states for conducting the 2020 entrance exams and admission process successfully.

10:00 am | Ramesh Pokhriyal’s webinar begins | Watch Live

09:36 am |

Dear students, I will be addressing your concerns related to upcoming competitive and board Exams at 10 AM today on my Twitter/FB pages.



Looking forward to interacting with you all.#EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/GZ9oI9zom3 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 10, 2020

Latest Education News