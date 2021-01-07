Image Source : INDIA TV JEE-Advanced: Students welcome waiver of 75% eligibility criteria

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the JEE-Advanced test will be conducted on July 3. He further announced a waiver of the eligibility criterion of 75 percent marks pertaining to class 12 marks, much to the cheer of the student fraternity.

"After careful consideration, it has been decided that JEE Advanced will be held on 3rd July 2021. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75 percent marks in class 12 which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well," the minister said in a video message on Twitter.

For admission to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Advanced, candidates require to secure either minimum 75 percent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

JEE-Mains, conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

The decision to scrap the 75 percent criterion was largely welcomed by students.

"It is a great decision. The date is very much acceptable considering the situation. Scrapping 75 percent rule would also lessen the stress and compensate for the academic loss faced by a lot of students," one Shashwat Pandey wrote on Twitter.

"Appreciating this decision of relaxation in 75℅ criteria...It was really needed," another student said.

Thankyou so much sir this is a big relief, in the preparation of JEE. @DrRPNishank @DG_NTA — Jasveer Godara (@jasveer_godara) January 7, 2021

Thank you Sir for listening to our request , this is a great relief for many students👍. — Prince Penny Hembrom (@PrincePenny9) January 7, 2021

Good announcements done by Education Minister. Reducing XII Boards eligibility from 75% to 35% is a welcome move indeed - hopefully this becomes a permanent phenomenon in future too as was the case from IIT-JEE 1960 to 2005. Why is XII Boards relevant to a JEE aspirant anyways? — Durgesh C. Mangeshkar (@DCMangeshkar) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, some students also demanded a third attempt of the IIT admission test for 2019 board exam passouts and engineering aspirants.

Increase jee advance 3 attempt for aĺl 2019 passout students — Babloo Kumar (@BablooK26580596) January 7, 2021

Please increase jee advanced attempts please sir due to pandemic my preparation hampered please sir please increase — Santosh (@Santosh62711912) January 7, 2021

