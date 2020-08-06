Mumbai University Admissions 2020: MU first merit list released today on mu.ac.in. How to check cut-offs

Image Source : FILE Mumbai University Admissions 2020: MU First merit list to be released today on mu.ac.in. How to check cut-offs

Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: Mumbai University has released the first cut-off or merit list for admission in undergraduate courses today on its official website. The candidates who had successfully applied can check the cut-offs at different colleges by logging on to the websites – mu.ac.in of respective colleges that they applied to.

The online registration process for admissions to Mumbai University was closed on August 5. The candidates applied through the website- mum.digitaluniversity.ac.

MU had recently extended the admission process for this year till 3 pm on August 5, 2020. As per the schedule, students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

Candidates need to go through the process to view the merit list below. There would be three merit lists released by the varsity as per schedule.

The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University will release the cut-offs of Mumbai University along with the merit list. The marks in the merit list are considered as the cut off for admission. This year around 3.3 lakh candidates have registered and 6.2 lakh applications have been filled.

The first merit list which was originally scheduled to be released at 7 pm on August 4 and is now being released at 11 am today. The final date to get the documents verified is on August 10 (up to 3 pm). The second merit list will be released at 7 pm on August 11. The procedure of verification and payment for the same will be followed until August 17 (up to 3 pm). The third merit list will be released on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: How to check first cut off

The students are required to visit the official website of Mumbai University

Go to the Homepage where the link to the admissions would be found and click on it

The students would find the link to merit list and click on it to view the cut-offs

The students can also log in to the specific colleges they wish to apply in and check the cut-offs from there.

Documents required

Passport size photograph of the applicant, Scanned signature of the applicant, Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing date of birth, Self-attested class 12 mark sheet SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate, OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31, EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category, dated March 31, 2019, or later Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

How to apply for marksheet

In case the mark sheet has not been issued by the Board, a self-attested copy of the mark sheet downloaded from the respective Board’s website should be uploaded). (100-500 kb in size for upload in jpg/jpeg/png format).

