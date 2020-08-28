Image Source : INDIA TV JEE, NEET Exams: 7 CMs to move SC against holding key entrances in September today | LIVE

At least seven chief ministers are expected to move the Supreme Court today against the holding of JEE Main and NEET exams in September. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, while the engineering entrance exam JEE Main has been planned from September 1-6. The exams have been deferred twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was last week when the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid COVID-19 pandemic, saying a "precious" academic year of students "cannot be wasted" and that life has to go on. Despite the court's decision, students continue to voice their anger against holding the exams at a time when the cases are at an all-time high. Students have also cited major concerns such as the lack of transportation and flood situation in some states.

Increasing the number of examination centres, an alternative seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA will take for safely conducting the NEET and JEE in September.

"We have received mails from students and parents who are in favour of holding the exams, as they have been preparing for the exams for at least two to three years. The Supreme Court too opined that a full academic year cannot be wasted. After two deferments, the exam dates have been finalised," Nishank said.

Nishank said over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost.

On Thursday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that JEE and NEET exams will happen as per schedule in September.

Chief Ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states will jointly move the Supreme Court against JEE, NEET exams today.

