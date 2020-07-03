JEE Main NEET 2020 Exams will possibly be postponed, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Image Source : FACEBOOK HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank/FILE

In a huge relief for lakhs of students, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE Main and NEET 2020 entrance exams will "possibly" be postponed due to coronavirus situation in the country. The decision was taken after a committee including NTA DG and other experts reviewed the situation and submitted recommendations to the minister. The move was necessitated as lakhs of students and parents wrote to the HRD ministry on social media demanding that the exams be postponed.

Nishank announced the decision during a virtual rally today. In the video, Nishank could be heard saying: "NEET, JEE examinations were to take place. Possibly, the dates will be pushed back due to prevailing situation in the country. Majority of the schools are designated corona centres."

"It is also possible that states take a decision for their universities depending on the particular situations. Safety and education of students are two big challenges before us. But I am sure we will take care of both."

Days back, the India Wide Parents' Association wrote to the HRD minister and requested him to postpone JEE Main and NEET entrances. Citing concerns of parents and students, it listed out a number of 15 reasons why the exams should be postponed. These included increasing COVID-19 infections in India, students acting as carriers of the virus, students coming from containment zones and more.

The chorus grew stronger ever since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams slated between July 1-15. "Our exams too are scheduled around the same time," the JEET and NEET aspirants have been questioning since.

