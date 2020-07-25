Image Source : PTI COMEDK UGET 2020 exam to be held on August 19. Check details

COMEDK UGET 2020: The new dates for COMEDK UGET 2020 entrance examination has been released by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). As per the new schedule, the UGET 2020 for Engineering courses will be conducted on August 19, 2020.

The COMEDK UGET entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 2 to 5 pm. The total duration of the exam is three hours.

“In view of the health concerns due to Coronavirus, our helpline will remain closed. All queries will be answered by email only. Please address your queries to studenthelpdesk@comedk.org,” the statement flashing on the COMDEK’s official website reads.

Earlier, the consortium had rescheduled the COMEDK exams from July 25 to August 1, 2020.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage