Mamata Banerjee's requests for postponement of JEE, NEET exams 'falling on deaf ears': Bengal Edu minister

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's requests for the postponement of the JEE, NEET exams in her letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "fallen on deaf ears". Taking to Twitter, Chatterjee said, "The BJP-led govt's decision to go ahead with NEET & JEE amidst the pandemic situation, which is still not under complete control, is not only unfair for our students but also heavily challenging!”

.@MamataOfficial's requests have fallen on deaf ears, clearly. @BJP4India led govt's decision to go ahead with NEET & JEE amidst the pandemic situation, which is still not under complete control, is not only unfair for our students but also heavily challenging!#JEE_NEETcanWAIT — Partha Chatterjee (@itspcofficial) August 26, 2020

While JEE is supposed to held from September 1 to 6, NEET is going to be held on September 13.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had written twice to PM Narendra Modi calling for a postponement of the two entrance exams for which lakhs of students appear from all over India.

But NTA on Tuesday said that the exams would go ahead with all the safety precautions in place.

Ealier today, Banerjee said at a meeting on Wednesday led by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi along with several other non-BJP state CMs that the state governments could come together to file an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

