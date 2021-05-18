Image Source : PTI Anna University Re-exam 2021 for engineering students likely to be held in June

Anna university is likely to conduct a re-examination for engineering students in the first week of June. The Anna University re-exam was earlier scheduled to begin from May 17, which was later postponed till further notice.

Students who have appeared for the third, fifth, and seventh semester online examinations in February can appear for the unsupervised test to improve their marks. The exams which are optional for the students will be conducted online.

According to the University, the exam will be held in pen and paper mode and the university will follow the old question paper pattern. The university has also conducted a meeting with the college principals to explain the modalities of the re-examination.

The question paper will carry 100 marks and the duration of the examination is three hours. A University official privy to the discussions while speaking to IANS said, "The question papers will be sent to the respective colleges 30 minutes prior to the examination and after the examinations, the students need to upload the scanned answer sheets and original answer sheets to the website of their colleges."

He said that the University will conduct an evaluation at the regional level to declare results.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government had directed the Anna University to conduct a re-examination after complaints of poor results from students. A total of 4.25 lakh students had appeared for the online test in February, but the results of 2.3 lakh students were cleared and the results of the rest were withheld for suspected malpractices.

Out of the 2.3 lakh only 1.1 lakh students cleared the examination. However an official with the University told IANS that the results of the first year students which was declared on Saturday was much better than that of the seniors. The exams to the first year classes were held in March 2021.

(With IANS Inputs)

