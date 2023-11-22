Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exam 2024 timetable released for classes 6 to 12, check datesheet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2024 datesheet out for classes 6 to 12

Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exam 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has released the datesheet for half-yearly exams for the academic session 2023-2024 for the students from Classes 6 to 12. As per the official timetable, the exams for the 11th and 12th classes will be conducted from December 7 to 22, while the exams for classes 6 to 10 will take place between December 11 and 12. According to local media sources, a comprehensive approach has been taken in the preparation of two distinct sets of question papers for classes 6 to 12. These question papers will be available a day before the exam at 2 PM.

As per the Tamil Nadu half-yearly date sheet 2024, the exams will begin with the language exam which will be conducted on December 11 for classes 6 to 10. Subsequently, the exam for optional language paper will be conducted on December 12 followed by the English language exam on December 13. The science exam will take place on December 15 and the Mathematics exam is scheduled for December 20. The Physical education exam will be concluded on December 21.

The final exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled for March and April 2024. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates on the conduct of the exam.

Check Subject-Wise TN Class 6th to 10 exam datesheet

December 11 Language

December 12 Optional language

December 13 English

December 15 Science

December 18 Mathematics

December 20 Social Science

December 21 Physical Education

Check Subject-Wise TN Class 11th, 12th exam datesheet

December 7 - Part 1 - Language

December 8 - English

December 11 - Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Micro Biology, Nutrition And Dietetics,Textile And Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)

December 13 - Communicative English, Ethics And Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language(Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing Vocational, Basic Electrical Engineering

December 16 - Physics, Economics, Employability Skills

December 19 - Chemistry, Accountancy, Geography

December 22 - Part-III - Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics And Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretaryship

