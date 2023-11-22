All government and private schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rain, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today, November 22

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Puducherry, schools in the region are closed. The Education Minister has declared a holiday in all government and private schools today, November 22 because of bad weather.

Due to heavy rain in the region, a holiday has been announced in all the government and private schools in Puducherry today (22nd November): Education Minister A Namachivayam, wrote new agency ANI on its microblogging website X, formerly known as Twitter.

As per the local media reports, schools in Karaikal have also been asked to close due to severe downpours.

Moderate rainfall in few places

The decision has been taken considering the meteorological department's weather update. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning in a few places in Tamil Nadu's Puducherry, and Karaikal regions for the next two days from November 22 to 24.

Nagai and Mayiladuthurai District collectors have reportedly stated that the respective schools can decide on when to close the schools. It is also expected that schools may shift to online classes amid Tamil Nadu Rains. Therefore, students are advised to be in touch with their school authorities for information.

Last week, the district collector of Chennai announced a holiday for schools on November 14 due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. The weather department predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts last week.

