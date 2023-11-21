Ramayana, Mahabharata should be included in social sciences textbooks, recommends NCERT panel

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Ramayana and Mahabharata

The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel recommended Epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata should be included in social sciences textbooks and the Preamble of the Constitution written on classroom walls.

High-level NCERT panel chairperson CI Issac, "The seven-member committee has recommended epics such as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata should be included in social sciences textbooks and the Preamble of the Constitution written on classroom walls."

The committee, which was constituted last year, has made several recommendations for its final position paper on social sciences.

The recommendations paper is a key prescriptive document for laying down the foundation for the development of new NCERT textbooks.

However, NCERT has not taken a call on the recommendations yet.

Issac said, "The panel has stressed on teaching epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata in the social sciences syllabus to students. We think that students in their teenage years build their self esteem, patriotism and pride for their nation."

He asserted every year thousands of students leave the country and seek citizenship in other countries because of a lack of patriotism among them.

Isaac added "Therefore, it is important for them to understand their roots and develop love for their country and their culture. Some boards already teach Ramayana and Mahabharata but it should be done in a more elaborate way.”

Renaming 'India' with 'Bharat' row

Earlier, Issac had said that the same panel had also recommended replacing the country name 'India' with 'Bharat' in textbooks, introducing ‘classical History’ instead of ancient History in the curriculum, and highlighting “Hindu victories” in the textbooks for classes 3 to 12.

"Our Preamble gives importance to social values including democracy and secularism. It is noble. Therefore, we have recommended writing it on the walls of the classrooms so that everyone can understand and learn from it,” he added.

The recommendations are part of the NCERT's initiative to revise the school curriculum in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new NCERT textbooks are likely to be ready by the next academic session.

