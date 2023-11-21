HPBOSE SOS Result 2023 Alert: Class 8, 10, 12 scores Out, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HPBOSE SOS Result 2023 out for classes 8th, 10th, and 12th.

HPBOSE SOS Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the results of state open school for classes 8th, 10th, and 12th. According to the results, a total of 51.8 percent of students passed the class 8th sos exam, 46.3 per cent passed the class 10th exam, and 57.3 per cent passed the class 12th exam. Students who took the exam can check their scores at the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org.

To download HPBOSE SOS Result 2023, the students are required to log in to their dashboard and provide their roll number to view the results. Students are required to follow the easy steps given below.

How to download HPBOSE SOS Result 2023?

Visit the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'HPBOSE SOS Result 2023 for classes 8th, 10th, and 12th'

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login window

HPBOSE SOS Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Candidates can check their results and save it for future use

What's next?

According to the official notice, students can apply for rechecking/revaluation of their marks, if not satisfied with the results. Students should have at least 20 per cent possible points in the concerned topic to request a revaluation of marks. The revaluation request can be raised through the official web portal by December 5. Students will also have to pay a fee to apply for revaluation.

On the other side, students who wish to apply for re-appear for the exam can do so by December 15. If the students have any queries regarding the results, they may raise requests in the board office during working hours between 10 am and 5 pm. Students can contact telephone number 01892-242199 for Classes 8 and 10 and telephone number 01892- 242152 for Class 12 students.

