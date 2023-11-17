UP Board 2024: UPMSP releases practical exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th, check dates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UP Board 2024 Practical Exam Dates announced for classes 10th, 12th

UP Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has announced the practical exam dates for classes 10th, and 12th. According to the notice, the UP Board class 12th examination will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9 Whereas, the intermediate practical examinations to be conducted in 2024 in two phases.

UP Board Class 10th Time Table

The first phase of UP board Intermediate Practical Exam 2024 will be conducted from January 25, 2024, to February 01, 2024, for the divisions Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the practical exams for class 10th will be conducted from February 2, 2024, to February 9, 2024, in Aligarh, Meerut, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

UP Board Class 12th Time Table

UP Board class 12th exam will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9. The first phase of the exam will be conducted at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the practical exam will be conducted at Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur Divisions.

It should be noted that the practical exams will be conducted at the school level for classes 10th and 12th. The marks of the practical exam will be uploaded on the council's website through their school principal. Students are advised to keep in touch with their teachers for more latest updates on exams.

