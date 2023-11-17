NBSE Routine 2024: Nagaland Board Class 11 and 12 Practical Exam dates announced, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NBSE Practical exam dates released

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2024: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the practical exam dates for Class 11 and Class 12 for the academic year 2024. Students who are going to appear in the Nagaland Board 2024 can check the detailed schedule from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in. According to the exam schedule, the board will conduct NBSE Class 12 practical exams from December 4 to 15, 2023 and the Class 11th practical exams will be conducted in February 2024.

Along with the dates, the board has released the General Guidelines for the conduct of practical examinations and project works for classes 11 and 12. Students can download the timetable from the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

Guidelines for Class 11

According to the guidelines, The practical examination and project works shall be conducted

internally by the institution. The head of the institution shall be responsible for conducting this examination. All necessary materials and equipment for conducting practical examinations and project work will be provided by the institution. The Board shall not be responsible for collecting the practical exam fee. The fee schedule established by the Board will be collected by the institution and used to pay external examiners. Only the dates specified by the board in the academic calendar may be used for the practical exam.

Guidelines for Class 12

The head of the institution shall appoint the external examiners. In no case, external examiners shall be appointed from the same institution. The list of external examiners must be submitted to the Board one month ahead of the commencement of the practical examination.

