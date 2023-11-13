CBSE Budding Authors Programme 2023-24: First Phase begins, chance to express yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Budding Authors Programme 2023-24 underway

CBSE Budding Authors Programme 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started a series of activities to facilitate and encourage reading habits among students and create a vibrant learning environment. Under the CBSE Reading Mission, the board has launched the Budding Authors Program, which encourages students to learn the art of storytelling to stimulate their inner creativity. Under this program, the students will get an opportunity to express their imagination and ideas, with a chance to see their work published.

The competition will be conducted at two levels

CBSE Budding Authors Program consists of a two-stage event. The first phase event will be conducted at the school level which will be conducted between November 10 and 30. After the completion of the competition, the schools will evaluate and shortlist two students per category following prescribed guidelines. The stories can be written in English or Hindi Language.

The second phase of the competition will be conducted online. For this, schools will have to shortlist 2 winners of each category at the link provided on the CBSE Academic website. The school can only register a maximum of six students in each category. Each student will receive a unique login ID and password that they can use to submit their assignments. By January 15, the students will have had time to write, polish, and submit their stories.

Word length for stories

The entries of stories can be submitted in both languages (English and Hindi) in the following three categories:

Classes 5-6 - 500- 600 words

Classes 7-8 - 600- 900 words

Classes 9-10 - 1000-1500 words

Shortlisted entries will get editorial support

All those who will participate in the second phase will get an online certificate of participation at the school's email ID, according to the information shared by the board. A panel of experts will evaluate the entries submitted by students in the second phase. Students selected for the second phase will receive editing assistance to complete their work.

Rewards

CBSE will publish the best stories selected at the national level as a collection of short stories for each category.

