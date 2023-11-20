Jharkhand Board Exam 2024: JAC releases 10th, 12th exam dates, full schedule inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 dates announced for class 10th, 12th

Jharkhand Board Exam 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the exam schedule for the annual secondary and intermediate arts, science and commerce theory/practical test 2024. These exams will be conducted through OMR sheets and answer sheets, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation process. According to the schedule, the secondary exam will be conducted from February 6 to February 26 in the first shift and the intermediate exam will be conducted in the second shift during the same period. All the students who are going to appear for class 10th, and 12th exams for the academic year 2023-24 can download the detailed schedule from the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Secondary (Class 10) Board Exam 2024 will be conducted from 9.45 a.m. to 11.20 a.m. followed by the question cum answer book-based exam from 11.25 AM to 1.05 PM. The intermediate exam's OMR sheet-based exam will be conducted between 2 PM to 3.35 PM followed by the answer book-based exam from 3.40 PM to 5.20 PM.

When will admit cards be released?

According to the notice, the schools will be able to download admit cards for the secondary exam 2024 and intermediate exam 2024 through the council's website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac from January, 25.

It is important to note that essential documents such as attendance sheets, roll number sheets, and others that are necessary for classes 10th and 12th will be available for distribution from the office of the District Education Officer starting February 1, 2024. The Heads of schools/colleges and centres are advised to personally collect these materials or send an authorized messenger to the designated location for collection.

When will Practical exams be conducted?

Practical exams for class 10th board exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 11. School heads will have to collect question papers from the District Education Officer's office between February 24 and 27. Practical exams for class 12th's science, commerce and arts stream will also be conducted from February 28 to March 11.

