Delhi University releases Academic Calendar 2023-24: Check important dates for BA, MA Programs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU Academic Calendar 2024 released

Delhi University academic calendar 2023-24: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the academic calendar 2024 for various courses such as MA courses in Hindu Studies, Korean and Chinese as well as BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), Integrated Teacher Education Programme and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL). Students can download the Academic Calendar 2023-24 from the official website of DU, du.ac.in.

Check Academic Schedule

According to the schedule, the classes for semester one will start on November 20, 2023. The Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave, and conduct of practical exams will commence on March 8, 2024, and conclude on March 15, 2024. Students will get a break from March 27, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

Semester 2 classes will start on April 1, 2024. The Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave, and conduct of practical exams will commence from July 21, 2024, to July 28, 2024. The theoretical exams will start on July 29, 2024, and conclude on August 11, 2024.

Certificate program registration underway

Delhi University's Campus of Open Learning is currently accepting applications for certificate courses aimed at enhancing individual skills and knowledge in various professions and fields. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at col.du.ac.in. Applicants must have completed class 12 or equivalent to be eligible for the certificate programs. Even those who are awaiting results from qualifying exams can apply. The certificate courses, which run for three to ten months, will be available in online and offline modes.

Check Jobs related news at Delhi University

DU Recruitment 2023: Acharya Narendra Dev College to recruit 48 Assistant Professors, apply online now!

DU Faculty Recruitment 2023: Delhi University to recruit 305 Assistant Professor, and Professor Posts