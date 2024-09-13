CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2024-25 registration begins at scholarships.gov.in - details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE Central Sector Scholarship registration begins

CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2024-25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Department of Higher Education has started the registration procedure for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university Students (CSSS). Interested and eligible candidates can register through the National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in.

As per the official notice released by CBSE, the candidates can register for fresh applications, or renew their scholarships for the year 2023,2022, 2021 and 2020. The last date for submitting renewal and fresh application forms is October 31, 2024.

'Online application for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university for students for year 2024-25, 1st renewal for the year 2023, 2nd renewal for the year 2022, 3rd renewal for year 2021 and 4th renewal for the year 2020 is available on the National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in.', the official statement reads.

Students have been advised to submit their applications within the specified timeline. No candidate will be able to submit their application forms after the closure of the application forms. They may face rejection after the due date. The students have been advised to produce a list of the original documents as requested by the institutes or their application will be considered invalid.

What is the objective of CBSE CSSS scholarship?

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship (CSSS) is sponsored by the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education. The program has been in place since 2008. The purpose of the CSSS program is to provide financial assistance to deserving students to help with their daily living expenses while they pursue higher education. To be eligible for the initiative, the applicant's family income must be less than Rs 4.5 lakh annually.

Annually, a total of 82,000 scholarships are awarded, of which, 41,000 are for boys and 41,000 for girls. The scholarships are divided among the state education boards according to the population of the state for students in the 18–25-year age range. Students who receive more than 80% in their respective course of study in Class 12 are qualified to apply. Applicants who are currently receiving funding from another scholarship program are not eligible for this one. According to the scholarship program, candidates would receive financial aid of Rs 12,000 for the first three years and Rs 20,000 for the fourth and fifth years.