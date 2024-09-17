UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration date extended, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration dates extended

UP Board Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date of registration for the UP Board Exam 2025. Class 10th and 12th students can register themselves through the online mode. As per the revised schedule, the students of classes 9th and 11 can register themselves for the board exams by September 20 and the students of classes 10th and 12th can submit their applications by September 25. The students have been advised to complete the application procedure within the timeline with the assistance of their school heads.

The last date for depositing the examination fee including a late fee of Rs 100 through the treasury challan is September 20, 2024. The last date for uploading the educational details and examination fees is September 25, 2024. The application procedure can be done through the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in. Students can follow the steps given below for submitting their application forms.

UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the UPMSP 10th, 12th exam registration

Enter your user ID, password, security pin

Login into your account

Complete the application form, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link for private candidates

Direct link for regular candidates

Important Dates:

Application details can be edited

The corrections to the application forms can also be done by the respective school heads. The details in the application form including the student's name, parent's name, date of birth, subject code that the student has chosen, are changeable. During this period, students’ blurred photographs might be updated with a clearer picture. The modification in the application forms can be done between September 24 and 27.

Treasury sheet required

As per the guidelines released by the board, the schools will have to create a treasury sheet that details each student's registration fee in five different copies. These copies shall be distributed; two shall be safely stored in the Treasury Office; and a third shall be forwarded to the district school inspector for verification and omission. The student's roll number and the fourth number copy will be delivered to the council office for administrative tracking. The final copy will be retained by the school's principal so that internal records are kept up to date.