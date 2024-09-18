CBSE Board Exam 2025: Class 9, and 11 registration begins today - important dates, fees, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY CBSE Board Exam 2025

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will open the registration window for class 9 and 11 students for board exams 2025 today, September 18. The registration procedure can be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. The last date for submitting registrations without a late fee is October 16. However, those who fail to submit the data within the specified timeline will be able to register by paying a late fee between October 16 and 18. The registration window will be completely closed on October 24.

In order to prepare ahead for the upcoming academic year, the board has directed all schools to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 so that the class 10 and 12 board exams can be scheduled.

Instructing schools to ensure factually correct and timely submission of students' data, the board said that the registration helps communicate student's particulars with the parents and ensures that the application form is correctly filled.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Registration Fee

Fee Slab Class 9 (India) Class 11 (India) Class 9 (Abroad) Class 11 (Abroad) Without late fee Rs. 300/- Rs.300/- Rs. 500/- Rs.600/- With late fee Rs. 2300/- Rs. 2300/- Rs. 2500/- Rs. 2600/-

Training Fee Rs. 20,000 (For Class 9 and 11) Rs. 20,000/- (For class 9 and 11) Sports Fee Rs. 10,000 (For Class 9 and 11) Rs. 10,000/- (For Class 9 and 11)

Payment Mode: It should be noted that visually impaired candidates are exempted from payment of registration fees for classes 9 and 11. The fee will be accepted only in the online mode prescribed by the CBSE. No offline mode, direct deposit in the bank account etc. will be accepted and this fee will not be updated in the school accounts consequently the board will not accept LOC.

In India- the online payment of the application fee can be done through a Debit Card/Credit Card/NEFT/RTGS.

Foreign - the online payment of the application fee can be done through a Debit Card/Credit Card/NEFT/SWIFT.

Before payment of fees, schools can take the print of the registration data in the form of a checklist. Once the fee is paid, a final list of registration data will be printed, and no correction can be made in the online or offline mode thereafter.