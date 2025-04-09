Maharashtra: Seven arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 17 crore in Latur Maharashtra: The action of DRI was so precise that not only was a huge quantity of drugs recovered from the spot, but the entire network was also put behind bars.

Maharashtra: Seven persons were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs17 crore in Maharashtra's Latur, police said on Wednesday (April 9). DRI Mumbai, with its regional units, has busted a clandestine Mephedrone factory in Latur today.

Based on specific intelligence and a tip-off that a syndicate was involved in the manufacturing of 'Mephedrone' (a psychotropic substance under NDPS, 1985) at a clandestine facility set up in the remote hilly terrain of Rohina village of Latur, DRI officers mounted surveillance in the area. In the early hours of April 8, a search was conducted by officers of DRI at the clandestine mephedrone facility.

During the search, 11.36 kg of Mephedrone (8.44 kg dry and 2.92 kg liquid ) was recovered. Large quantities of raw materials and full-scale lab types of equipment were also recovered.

Five persons, including a police constable, involved in the manufacturing of mephedrone at the clandestine facility were apprehended. In a subsequent swift follow-up, the distributor and financier were also apprehended in Mumbai. All 7 persons have admitted to their respective roles in financing, manufacturing and trafficking of the psychotropic substance.

Around 11.36 kg of mephedrone valued at Rs 17 Crore in the illicit market, along with raw materials and equipments, were seized, and all seven persons were arrested, under the provisions of the NDPS Act,1985.

