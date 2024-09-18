Telangana TOSS October 2024 Time Table Out for SSC and Inter exams - check complete schedule

Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad has released the timetable for SSC and Intermediate exams scheduled for October 2024. Students can check and download the exam schedule from the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.
Telangana TOSS October 2024 exam dates and time
As per the official announcement, the exams for SSC, and intermediate will be conducted between October 3 and 9. The theory examinations are scheduled to take place in two sessions, i.e. Morning Session: From 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Afternoon Session: From 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, while practical exams will be conducted from October 16 to 23.
Telangana TOSS October 2024 Time Table
|Date
|Course
|Session 1 (Morning- 9 am to 12 pm)
|Session 2 (Afternoon- 2:30 pm to 5.30 pm)
|
Day - 1
October 3
|SSC
|Telugu (205), Kannada(208),
Tamil (237), Marathi (204).
|Psychology (222)
|
Day - 1
October 3
|Intermediate
|Telugu(305),Urdu(306),
Hindi(301)
|Arabic (310)
|
Day 2
October 4
|SSC
|SSC English (202)
|Indian Culture & Heritage (223)
|
Day 2
October 4
|Intermediate
|English (302)
|Sociology (331)
|
Day-3
October 5
|SSC
|Mathematics (211)
|Business Studies (215)
|
Day-3
October 5
|Intermediate
|Political Science(317)
|Chemistry(313), Painting(332)
|
Day 4
October 6
|SSC
|Science & Technology (212)
|Hindi (201)
|
Day 4
October 6
|Intermediate
|Commerce/Business Studies
(319)
|Physics (312), Psychology (328)
|
Day 5
October 7
|SSC
|Social Studies (213)
|Urdu (206)
|
Day 5
October 7
|Intermediate
|History (315)
|Mathematics(311), Geography(316)
|
Day 6
October 8
|SSC
|Economics (214)
|Home Science (216)
|
Day 6
October 8
|Intermediate
|Economics (318),
Mass Communication(335)
|
Biology (314), Accountancy(320),
|
Day 7
October 9
|SSC
|All Vocational Subjects-(Theory
09 AM -11AM Except PSTT )
|Vocational PSTT Practical: 2:30 PM
- 4:30 PM, Other Vocational
Subjects: 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM.
|
Day 7
October 9
|Intermediate
|All Vocational Subjects (Theory)
|--
TOSS has issued a final reminder to candidates to pay the exam fees in the meantime. Students had until August 30 to pay the examination cost without incurring penalties.