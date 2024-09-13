Haryana Board Exam 2025: BSEH class 10th, 12th registration begins on September 16, details here

Follow us on Image Source : BSEH BSEH class 10th, and 12th registration begins on September 16

Haryana Board Exam 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana, is all set to start the registration procedure for the BSEH class 10th, and 12th board exam 2025. As per the official information, the registration procedure will be started on September 16 at bseh.org.in. The last date to application forms is October 15. Students will be able to submit their application forms by December 31 by paying a late fee. The complete schedule of the Haryana Board Exam 2025 online registration procedure is given below.

Important dates:

Registration dates: September 16 to October 15

Registration last date with late fee of Rs. 100/-: November 15

The last date for submitting application forms along with a late fee of Rs. 300: December 10

The last date for submitting application forms along with a late fee of Rs. 1000: December 31

How to apply?

Visit the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in

Navigate the link to the 'BSEH class 10th, 12th registration'

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide your registration details

Once the registration is done

Login with generated credentials

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Registration Fees