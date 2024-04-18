Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 topper list out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 topper list

Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 topper list: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of the class 10th exam today, April 18. As per the results, the overall pass percentage of the results is recorded at 97.2%. Likewise, this year too, girls outperform boys. Aditi from Ludhiana has secured the top position in the exam by scoring 100 percent marks. Alisha Sharma and Karmanpreet Kaur secured second and third positions respectively, with impressive scores of 645 out of 650. Here are the details of the toppers.

Aditi secured 650 marks, 100% in the matric exam. She is a student of Teja Singh Independent Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimla Puri, (Ludhiana) Alisha Sharma secured 645 marks, 99.23% in class 10th board exams. She is a student of Teja Singh Independent Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimla Puri, (Ludhiana) Karmanpreet Kaur obtained 645 marks, 99.23% marks. She is a student of Amber Public Senior Secondary School, Nawan Tanel, Teh Baba Bakala (Amritsar)

Punjab PSEB 10th Results 2024 Overview

According to the data, a total of 281,098 students appeared in the exam, out of which 273,348 students passed the exam, resulting in an overall pass rate of 97.24%. The success rate among females was recorded at 98.11%, while for males, it was 96.74%. There were a total of 11 transgender students who appeared in the exam, out of which 10 passed successfully with a pass percentage of 98.11%. The pass percentage in urban areas was recorded at 96.60% and in rural areas, it was 97.58%. Government schools had a pass percentage of 97.32%, while non-government schools recorded a pass percentage of 98.01%. Aided schools saw a pass percentage of 93.71%.

Last year, Punjab board class 10th results 2023 were announced on May 26. Gangandeep Kaur from Sant Mohan Das Memorial Senior Secondary School in Faridkot secured the top position in the PSEB Board Class 10th exams 2023 with an impressive score of 650/650 marks.