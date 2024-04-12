OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission 2024 forms out at ofssbihar.org, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OFSS Bihar Admission 2024 forms released

OFSS Bihar Admission 2024 forms: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the online application forms for the students who wish to enroll themselves in the class 11th through the online facilitation system for students (OFSS). As per the notification, the last date for submission of the application form is April 20.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ofssbihar.org

Click on the 'common application form' link

Now, read all instructions, click on check box and click on 'I Accpet'

After that, the common application form will appear on the screen

Fill out the application form carefully, and upload documents

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The students are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 350/- when submitting the online applications. The payment can be made through debit, credit, and net banking. Students can make this payment through e-challan also.

Who is eligible?

Students who have passed the class 10th exam or equivalent exam from Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or any other national/state boards are eligible to apply.

Age Limit - There is no lower or upper age limit for class 11 admission.

OFSS Bihar Merit List

The merit list for admission to class 11 for science, commerce, arts, and vocational subjects will be prepared based on student's performance in class 10th. The board will release multiple merit lists within two weeks after the completion of application forms.

What is OFSS?

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has developed an online system named Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) which will enable the students to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture/Vocational in different Colleges/Schools (Except Minority Institutions and Residential institutions) affiliated and recognized with Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.