Bihar Board extends registration last date for class 12th compartment exam along with scrutiny, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB Class 10th compartment and scrutiny registration form deadline extended

Bihar Board 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the registration process for Bihar Board Inter compartment and special exams 2024 and scrutiny. As per the official notice, the last date for submission of application forms is April 7. Students who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. The application forms can be accessed at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the notification released by BSEB, online application forms for appearing in the Intermediate Special Exam 2024 and Intermediate Compartment Exam 2024 will now be filled in the extended period till April 7.

To apply for BSEB Results 2024 scrutiny, students are required to apply at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. When submitting online applications, the students are required to pay a fee of Rs. 120/-per paper. For the ease of students, we have provided easy steps below to submit online application forms.

How to register for BSEB Class 12th result?

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the 'scrutiny' link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, roll code and registration number

Login using system system-generated application ID and password

Choose your specific subjects for scrutiny, or recheck by clicking on the boxes before each subject.

Click on the 'fee payment' option

Pay the fee and submit an application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Along with the date extension, the board has shared helpline numbers. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online application forms or depositing the examination fee, students and parents can contact the helpline number specified by the board at 0612-2230039.

The Bihar Board class 12 exam results were announced on March 23 by Anand Kishore, BSEB chairman. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 87.21 per cent. The class 12th board exams were conducted on February 12 wherein around 13 lakh students appeared in the exam.