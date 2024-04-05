Friday, April 05, 2024
     
Bihar Board extends registration last date for class 12th compartment exam along with scrutiny, check details

Bihar Board has extended the registration deadline for the class 12th compartment exam and scrutiny date. All those who are not satisfied with with their marks in Bihar Board Class 12 exams 2024 can apply for compartment exam and scrutiny within the specified timeline. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2024 19:08 IST
BSEB Class 10th compartment and scrutiny registration form
Image Source : PIXABAY BSEB Class 10th compartment and scrutiny registration form deadline extended

Bihar Board 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the registration process for Bihar Board Inter compartment and special exams 2024 and scrutiny. As per the official notice, the last date for submission of application forms is April 7. Students who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the last date. The application forms can be accessed at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

As per the notification released by BSEB, online application forms for appearing in the Intermediate Special Exam 2024 and Intermediate Compartment Exam 2024 will now be filled in the extended period till April 7.

To apply for BSEB Results 2024 scrutiny, students are required to apply at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. When submitting online applications, the students are required to pay a fee of Rs. 120/-per paper. For the ease of students, we have provided easy steps below to submit online application forms. 

How to register for BSEB Class 12th result?

  • Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on the 'scrutiny' link available on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, roll code and registration number
  • Login using system system-generated application ID and password
  • Choose your specific subjects for scrutiny, or recheck by clicking on the boxes before each subject.
  • Click on the 'fee payment' option
  • Pay the fee and submit an application form
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | Bihar Board Class 12 topper 2024: Girls outperform boys in all three streams, check name-wise topper list

Along with the date extension, the board has shared helpline numbers. In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online application forms or depositing the examination fee, students and parents can contact the helpline number specified by the board at 0612-2230039.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2024 OUT, first rank holder to get Rs 1 lakh cash and laptop, details here

The Bihar Board class 12 exam results were announced on March 23 by Anand Kishore, BSEB chairman. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at  87.21 per cent. The class 12th board exams were conducted on February 12 wherein around 13 lakh students appeared in the exam.

