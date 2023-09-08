MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023 Official dates released at mbose.in, check timetable

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023 timetable released at mbose.in.

MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023, MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023 date sheet, MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023 time table: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the exam schedule for class 9 exams. Students who are going to appear in the MBOSE Class 9 exams this year can download the timetable from the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in.

According to the exam calendar, the exams for class 9 will start on November 16 and end on November 7. Entry to the examination hall will be given at 9.30 a.m. The question papers will be distributed at 9.45 a.m., and the answer sheets will be given at 9.50 a.m. The exam will commence at 10 a.m.

All the schools have been instructed to strictly follow the given timetable. In case of an unforeseen emergency, the dates of exam are likely to be rescheduled, according to the official notice.

MBOSE Class 9 exam 2023 question paper will be set in various languages such as Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu, and Mizo for the Indian language exam. The students will have to choose one language as per their choice to appear in the exam. There will be many options for the students apart from computer science, health, and physical health. The students will have the option to choose vocational subjects like beauty and wellness, tourism, health care, electronics, agriculture, and ITES.

