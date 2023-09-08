CBSE 2024: Class 10th and 12th registration for private students will start from September 12; details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE 2024 Class 10th and 12th registration for private students will start from September 12.

CBSE 2024, CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon start the registration process for private students for the class 10th and 12th board exams. According to the official update, the registration process will commence on September 12. The board will conduct the exam for the private candidates in the months of February, March, and April 2024. Students who are willing to appear in the CBSE Board 2024 exam can submit their exam forms on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application form is October 11, and with late fees, it is October 19.

Students who have been declared failed, essential repeat in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects can apply for the exam.

In order to submit the online CBSE Class 10th, 12th registration exam forms, the candidates will have to remit the exam fee. For five subjects, the application fee is Rs. 1500 and Rs. 300 for each extra subject. The candidates who will appear for the compartment, additional, and improvement exams will have to pay Rs. 300. While the practical exam fee for each subject will be charged Rs. 100. Candidates who fail to apply within the timeline will have to pay a late fee of Rs. 2000 in addition to the fees prescribed by the board.

It should be noted that all forms and fees will only be accepted in the online mode as per the schedule. The fees for all activities will be accepted online through online payment mode such as Net banking, debit, credit card (both National and International).