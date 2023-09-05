Include morning assembly in school curriculum: CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the morning assembly should be included in the curriculum of the schools. The Chief Minister expressed these views during an event held to honour 94 teachers on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Along with this, he asked them to reach 15 minutes to half an hour before their schools start, as this would give them some time to think about ways to improve their institutions.

During the event, a total of 75 primary school teachers and 19 secondary school teachers were honoured with State Teacher Awards at Lok Bhavan.

'Earlier teachers used to work with limited resources and low salary'

While felicitating 94 teachers selected for the State Teacher Awards on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the CM said, "Try your best to improve the present generation. Include morning assembly in the curriculum. The coming generations will remember you for life." Earlier teachers used to work with limited resources and low salary yet their contribution in building our personality and motivating us to fight the challenges was immense."

'Teachers being honored for their contribution'

On this occasion, CM Yogi personally honoured six basic education and as many secondary teachers by giving them citations, mementos and shawls. An amount of Rs 25,000 each has already been sent to the accounts of all 94 awardee teachers. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi said, “94 teachers are being honored for their contribution. Their achievements are a source of inspiration for others and it gives us great pleasure to recognize their outstanding work.”

On this occasion, UP CM also launched a programme to distribute 2.09 lakh tablets. Besides this, he also inaugurated 18,381 smart classes and 880 information and communication technology (ICT) laboratories in the state. He emphasised the importance of making teachers role models for students.