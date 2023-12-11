Manipur Board Exam 2024 application form out for classes 10th, and 12th, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manipur Board Exam 2024 application form out

Manipur Board Exam 2024 application form: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has released application forms for classes 11th and 12th board exams in 2024. Students can fill out the forms after collecting from their respective schools. Schools can access the application forms from the official website, cohsem.nic.in.

The Manipur Board schools will distribute class 10 and class 12 exam forms today from 10 AM to 4 PM. Students are required to pay an exam fee of Rs 150. They must collect their Manipur class 11, class 12 or higher secondary exam registration certificates and enrollment statements from the head of their institution.

As per the official notice, all concerned heads of institutions and private candidates are requested to collect these documents themselves or through an authorized person from their institution. After proper completion, they must submit the documents along with the necessary fees and other relevant documents.

Application Fee

The last date to submit the class 11 exam forms without a late fee is scheduled on December 22. After the due date, students can submit an application form with a late fee of Rs. 500 between December 22 and January 2 and with a fine of Rs 700 between January 2 to 11.

Candidates are required to collect Manipur Class 11th, and 12th registration certificates along with a statement for registration, and enrollment statement for classes 11 and 12 for the academic session 2023-24 from the office heads of institutions from December 11.

ALSO READ | Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Re-registration for classes 10th, and 12th starts at bseh.org.in, details here

ALSO READ | ICSE, ISC Board exam 2024 datesheet released at cisce.org, check schedule