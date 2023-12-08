Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Re-registration for classes 10th, and 12th starts at bseh.org.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration commences

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 re-registration process for classes 10th and 12th has been started. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the last date. As per the latest announcement, the last date to apply is December 17. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was November 30.

The Board of School Education Haryana has given one more chance to those students who have not been able to register for the board examinations till the prescribed last date. The registration process for both classes has been started again by the board from today, December 8. To register themselves, students can visit the official website of the board, bseh.org.in. Those who completed registration but didn't pay can still register by paying the fee until December 17th.

Haryana Open School Exam 2024: Application Fee

Candidates registering for class 10th and 12th board exams must pay the application fee plus a late fee of Rs 1000.

How to register for Haryana Open School Exam 2024 for classes 10 and 12?

Visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Click on the link for 'Open School Registration'.

After this, enter the requested information.

After this, register by entering your photograph, signature and other information.

Finally, deposit the prescribed fee and complete the application process.

What if a mistake occurs in the application form?

Candidates should be aware that if they make any errors while filling out the application form, they can rectify them by paying the prescribed fee. However, they can only make changes within the prescribed dates. Once the prescribed date has passed, the application cannot be modified in any way.

Direct link to apply online for BSEH Open School Exam for class 10, 12