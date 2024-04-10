Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 Date: When will BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results be announced?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 soon

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 Date: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will soon announce the results of the intermediate exam 2024. Students who took to the IPE (Intermediate Public Examination) will be able to check their 1st and 2nd Year results at the official website of the AP board — bieap.apcfss.in, once out.

Usually, the Andhra Pradesh Board declares 1st and 2nd Year results through a press conference. However, there is still no confirmation on the release of the result date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

This year, the Andhra Pradesh Board conducted the inter exam, second-year examination from March 2 to March 20, 2024. The first-year exam started on March 1 and concluded on March 19 — both in pen-paper format. As per information received, around 10 lakh students appeared for intermediate examinations (first year and second year).

ALSO READ | AP Inter Result 2024 Soon: BIEAP to announce 1st and 2nd year result on THIS date! know how to download

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 Expected Date

As per media reports, Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 is expected to be announced on April 12. Students and parents will be able to download the results from the official websites, bieap.apcfss.in. To download BIEAP 1st and 2nd year marksheets, students will have to enter their credentials such as roll number and date of birth on the login page.

How to download Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024?

Visit the official website, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on 'Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your essential details

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download Manabadi AP Inter Result 2024 and save it for future reference

In 2023, the first and second-year intermediate exams were announced on April 26 around 5 pm. The intermediate first-year exams were conducted from March 16 to 4 and the first-year intermediate between April 15 to April 3.

ALSO READ | What are career options available for students after passing Class 10 board exams?

As per the previous year's data, around 3,79,758 students appeared for second year IPE-2023 out of which 2,72,001 students successfully cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was 72 percent.