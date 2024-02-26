ISC Exam 2024: ICSI revises Class 12 chemistry theory paper date, check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ISC Class 12 Exam 2024 date postponed

ISC Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2024 date: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the postponement of the Class 12th chemistry paper exam date due to unforeseen circumstances. The notice regarding the same has been published on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on February 26.

ISC Class 12 Chemistry New Exam date and time

As per the latest announcement, the Class 12th Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) exam is now scheduled for March 21, with the exam commencing at 2 PM. Now, the students will have more time to prepare for the exam. Students are advised to utilise this time effectively to ensure optional performance in the rescheduled exam.

What was said in the notice?

The official notice reads, 'Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The /SC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, 2P1 March 2024, 2.00 P.M.' The notice is released by the Sangeeta Bhatia, Deputy Secretary of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

The CISCE Class 12th board exams were started on February 12, with the English Papers, and will be ended on April 3. If there will be any change in the exam dates, the board will communicate to the student in due course. The students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. As per the official announcement, the results of the ICSE, and ISC exams will be out in May 2024.