CGSOS Board Exams 2023: Date sheet for Chhattisgarh classes 10, 12 open schools released! Check here

CGSOS Board Exams 2023: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the full date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the exam can now check and download the date sheet from the official website. The board has released the full exam schedule on sos.cg.gov.in. As per the schedule released for classes 10 and 12, the class 10 and 12 exams will commence on April 1, 2023 and March 28, 2023, respectively.

CGSOS Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet

As per the schedule for the CGSOS Board Exam 2023, the exam will be conducted in a single shift. The exam timing as per the schedule is 8:30 AM and 11:45 AM. Candidates are advised to be present at their exam centre before the commencement of the exams. The answer sheet will be distributed at 8:35 AM and they will be given 10 minutes to read the question paper.

CGSOS Board Exams 2023: How to download the Date Sheet?

Go to the official website- sos.cg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Classes 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2023.' You will be directed to a new page and the date sheet will get displayed. Check and download it.

The direct link has been provided here for the candidates to check the date sheet for CGSOS Board Exams 2023.