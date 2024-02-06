CBSE private candidate admit card 2024 OUT for class 10, 12 at cbse.gov.in, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE private candidate admit card 2024 is available on cbse.nic.in.

CBSE private candidate admit card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for class 10th and 12th board exam 2024 for private students. All those who have registered themselves as private candidates can download their call letters from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

To download CBSE admit card, the private candidates are required to log in with their application number, previous roll number/year, or candidate's name on the official website. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download CBSE private candidate admit card below.

This year, the board has scheduled CBSE Class 10th board regular exam between February 15 and March 13 whereas the class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to April 2. The CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The students will get an additional time of 15 minutes to read their question paper.

How to download the CBSE Private Candidate admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE Private Candidate 2024' section

It will redirect you to the login page of admit card

Now, enter your application number, or previous roll number/year or candidate name

CBSE Private Candidate admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CBSE Private Candidate admit card for future reference

Details mentioned on the admit card

Name of the student

Date of birth (only for Class 10 students)

Roll number

Examination Name

Name and Address of Examination Centre

Student’s photo

Subjects and their codes

Centre number

Exam dates

Admit Card ID

School Number

