CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Released? Check here exam dates and latest updates

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: The Central Board of Secondary education recently released the exam dates for class 10 and 12 practicals. The board issued an official notice and informed the exam dates for class 10 and practicals. Along with the full exam schedule for the practicals, the board also mentioned some guidelines for the schools in the notice. Students who will appear in class 10 or 12 board exams must check the practical exams schedule here.

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Theory Exam Dates 2023

However, the board has not released any notice for the theory exam. It is expected that the class 10 and 12 annual theory exam or the board exam 2023 will be conducted from February 15 onwards. To get more updates for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practical Exams, students can visit the official website. The official notice of the board has been embedded here. Check how to download the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam Dates from the official website.

Check here the full schedule for CBSE Board 2023 Practicals Exam Dates (as per the official notice of CBSE):

Date of start of Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of Practical Examination/Project/Internal Assessment February 14, 2023 Date of start of uploading of Marks/Internal Grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading Marks/Internal Grades February 14, 2023

How to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam Dates

Step 1. Go to the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in. Step 2, Go to the main website of the board. Step 3. On the homepage, click on the link for 'CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practical Exam Dates.' Step 4. A pdf file will get displayed on a new page. Step 5. Check the exam dates for the practicals and download the file.

Students are advised to download the file for the future. The board has released sample papers and model papers on the website for the students.

