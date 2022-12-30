CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all subjects HERE

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Finally, the date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Arts has been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet on the official website. Students can download the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023 from cbse.gov.in. As per the date sheet for class 12 board 2023, the examination will commence on February 15, 2023 and will conclude on April 05, 2023.
CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam Dates 2023
As per the official notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a sufficient gap has been given in between the two subjects. The exam will start at 10:30 AM. Humanities students can check here the exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all important subjects.
CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam 2023 Date Sheet
|Subject
|
Exam Dates
|English
|February 24, 2023
|Geography
|March 2, 2023
|Legal Studies
|March 9, 2023
|Physical Education
|March 13, 2023
|Fashion Studies
|March 14, 2023
|Political Science
|March 20, 2023
|History
|March 29, 2023
|Home Science
|April 1, 2023
|Sociology
|April 3, 2023
|Psychology
|April 5, 2023
Know how to download the full exam schedule for CBSE Class 12 Arts Board Exam 2023
- Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.
- Step 2: On the Latest news section, click on the link 'Circular and Date Sheet for Main Exam-2023 for Class X & XII 29/12/2022'.
- Step 3: On a new window, a PDF will get opened. Save and download the date sheet.
- Step 4: Take a printout of the date sheet for the future.
The official notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education reads, 'The CBSE wishes Good Luck to all the students appearing in Class X & Class XII Examinations, 2023.'
Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES
Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023: Check here exam dates | full schedule here