Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all subjects HERE

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Finally, the date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Arts has been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet on the official website. Students can download the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023 from cbse.gov.in. As per the date sheet for class 12 board 2023, the examination will commence on February 15, 2023 and will conclude on April 05, 2023.

CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam Dates 2023

As per the official notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a sufficient gap has been given in between the two subjects. The exam will start at 10:30 AM. Humanities students can check here the exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all important subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Subject Exam Dates English February 24, 2023 Geography March 2, 2023 Legal Studies March 9, 2023 Physical Education March 13, 2023 Fashion Studies March 14, 2023 Political Science March 20, 2023 History March 29, 2023 Home Science April 1, 2023 Sociology April 3, 2023 Psychology April 5, 2023

Know how to download the full exam schedule for CBSE Class 12 Arts Board Exam 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in. Step 2: On the Latest news section, click on the link 'Circular and Date Sheet for Main Exam-2023 for Class X & XII 29/12/2022'. Step 3: On a new window, a PDF will get opened. Save and download the date sheet. Step 4: Take a printout of the date sheet for the future.

The official notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education reads, 'The CBSE wishes Good Luck to all the students appearing in Class X & Class XII Examinations, 2023.'

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Out now! check exam timetable for science stream | LATEST UPDATES

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Commerce Date Sheet 2023: Check here exam dates | full schedule here