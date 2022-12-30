Friday, December 30, 2022
     
CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all subjects HERE

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: CBSE has a good piece of news for the humanities students. The exam dates for CBSE Class 12 Arts are out now. Check here the full exam schedule.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2022 12:50 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all subjects HERE

CBSE Class 12 Arts Date Sheet 2023: Finally, the date sheet for CBSE Class 12 Arts has been released. The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date sheet on the official website. Students can download the date sheet for the class 12 board exam 2023 from cbse.gov.in. As per the date sheet for class 12 board 2023, the examination will commence on February 15, 2023 and will conclude on April 05, 2023. 

CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam Dates 2023 

As per the official notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a sufficient gap has been given in between the two subjects. The exam will start at 10:30 AM. Humanities students can check here the exam dates for Geography, Political Science, History and all important subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Arts Exam 2023 Date Sheet 

Subject  

Exam Dates
English February 24, 2023
Geography March 2, 2023
Legal Studies March 9, 2023
Physical Education March 13, 2023
Fashion Studies March 14, 2023
Political Science March 20, 2023
History March 29, 2023
Home Science  April 1, 2023
Sociology April 3, 2023
Psychology April 5, 2023

Know how to download the full exam schedule for CBSE Class 12 Arts Board Exam 2023 

  1. Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in. 
  2. Step 2: On the Latest news section, click on the link 'Circular and Date Sheet for Main Exam-2023 for Class X & XII 29/12/2022'. 
  3. Step 3: On a new window, a PDF will get opened. Save and download the date sheet. 
  4. Step 4: Take a printout of the date sheet for the future.

The official notice of the Central Board of Secondary Education reads, 'The CBSE wishes Good Luck to all the students appearing in Class X & Class XII Examinations, 2023.' 

