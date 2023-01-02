Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams 2023 from today | DETAILS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Practical exams begin today in the affiliated schools. Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the full schedule for the practical and theory exams. As per the schedule for the practicals, the exams begin today. The date of start of the Practical Examination, Project or Internal Assessment is January 02, 2023, as per the CBSE timetable.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2023 Dates

As per the schedule, the practical exam will conclude a day before the commencement of the theory exam, i,e. February 14, 2023. The marks or internal grades of the students participating in the practical exams will be uploaded from today itself. The last date for uploading marks or internal grades is February 14, 2023.

CBSE Practical Exams 2022

The board has not released a detailed timetable for the practical exams, so students must ask their schools for the exam date as per the subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education also released the timetable for the Class 10 and 12 Theory Exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the schools to make a plan according to the number of students registered for the board exams 2023 and to inform them timely so that they don't miss the examinations. As per the official notice of the board, if a student fails to appear in the practical exams then the particular exam should be re-scheduled within decided dates. The candidates are advised to read all the guidelines released by the board.

