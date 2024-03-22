Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result 2024 likely to be released before Holi, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result 2024 soon

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release class 12th board exam results before Holi. Students who are eagerly waiting for the BSEB Class 12th result 2024 will be able to download their results from the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com.

The information about the release of Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 will be provided on the social handle pages of the board. According to the latest updates, Inter results or Class 12th board results are expected to be out before Holi (Between March 22 and 24) and Class 10th or Matric results will be released by the end of March. Candidates can check their results at the official website, through biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In order to download Bihar Board Class 12th results, students can use their roll codes and roll numbers. The students can also follow the instructions given below to check their results.

How to download Bihar board 12th result?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the 'Bihar board 12th result'

Enter your login details such as roll number and roll code

Bihar board 12th result will appear on the screen

Download Bihar board 12th result and save it for future reference

Bihar board 12th result: Alternative Websites

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

results.biharboardonline.com

Bihar board 12th result: Toppers, pass percentage, result data to be shared through press conference

Bihar Board will organize a press conference to announce Bihar Board class 12th results. The names of toppers, pass percentage, result data, the process to apply for evaluation and compartment exam information will be provided through this press conference. Subsequently, the official website will activate the Inter Result link. It is recommended that students regularly check the official website for the most recent information.

Bihar board 12th result: What after results?

After the declaration of the Bihar Board 12th result, the board will send the mark sheets and certificates of the students. Students who are not happy with their marksheets will have the option of scrutiny/verification/re-counting of marks, details of which will be provided in the result notification.