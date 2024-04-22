AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates out, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates

AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 dates: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the exam dates for AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024. All those who took the Class 10 board 2024 exam and are not satisfied have another chance to improve their marks. As per the announcement, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam will be conducted from May 24 to June 3. The board will release the timetable in due course.

Students who wish to appear for SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, 2024 are required to remit the exam fee as per the timeline. The students are required to pay the exam fee through the HM Login on the Official Website of the Board of Secondary Education, A.P. www.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 Fee dates

Students can AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 fee without a late fee from April 23 to April 30, 2024, and with a late fee of Rs. 50/- from May 1 to May 23, 2024.

The Andhra Pradesh Board has officially announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations today. About 6.23 lakh students registered for the exams, out of which 6.16 lakh students appeared. As per the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.69 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with an impressive pass rate of 89.1 per cent, compared to 84.3 per cent for boys.

As per the board, a total of 2,803 schools have secured a 100 percent pass rate, signifying that every student who participated in the class 10th board exam from schools has passed. As many as 17 schools registered a zero pass percentage indicating that all students from these institutions failed to pass the exam.

How to check AP BSEAP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 date sheet