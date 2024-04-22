AP SSC 10th Results 2024 out, girls outperform boys, check pass percentage, how to download, more

Monday, April 22, 2024
     
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Students who took to the Class 10th board exam 2024 this year, can download their results on the official websites, resultsbse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 11:34 IST
AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the SSC or class 10th result 2024. All those who took the AP Class 10th Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website, resultsbse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.  Along with the results, the officials announced the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other details during a press conference. As per the results, the pass percentage is recorded at 86.69 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools, the highest pass percentage among schools is 98.43%. 

This year, the girls performed better than the boys. The pass percentage of male students is 84.32 per cent while the pass percentage of female students is recorded at 89.17 per cent, which is 4.85 per cent points higher for girl students. As per the information provided by the board, a total of 6,16,615 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 6,23,128 enrolled for the exam which was conducted from March 18 to 30. The valuation of the answer scripts was done between April 1 to 8. As per the board, a total of 75,000 government officials worked to conduct the exams fairly and transparently.

This year, a total of 11,645 schools conducted the exam out of which, the result of 2,803 schools were 100 per cent with a pass percentage. Only 17 schools achieved a zero per cent pass percentage. The link to the results can be accessed on the official websites,  resultsbse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. Students and parents are advised to follow the easy steps given below to download AP SSC 10th result 2024.

Check AP SSC Results 2024 Live Updates

How to download AP 10th result 2024?

  • Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in
  • Click on 'Result' tab
  • Now, click on 'AP Class 10th Result'
  • It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your roll number in the provided space
  • AP 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save AP 10th result 2024 for future reference
