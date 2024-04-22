Monday, April 22, 2024
     
AP SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE: Manabadi BSEAP to announce results shortly at bsep.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 will be declared today, April 22. All those who took the Andhra Pradesh State Board Class 10th 2024 exam will be able to download their results from the official website, bsep.ap.gov.in, resultsbse.ap.gov.in. Check pass percentage, how to download and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 10:39 IST
Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Result today, April 22.
Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Result today, April 22.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce class 10th results today, April 22. As per the official intimation, the AP SSC results 2024 will be out by 11 am and will be declared via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22. Once results are out, the students can download their results from the official websites, resultsbse.ap.gov.in, and bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the officials will declare the details such as topper list, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and others during a press conference.

Students and parents can stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :AP SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th 2024 exam date

    The SSC exam was conducted in a single shift on all days, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Some papers were conducted from 9:30 AM. to 11:30 PM.

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative Websites

    Students can check their AP SSC Result 2024 at the following websites.

    resultsbse.ap.gov.in

    bse.ap.gov.in.

    indiatvnews.com.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Press conference in half an hour

    It is just half an hour for the announcement of the AP 10th results. Once out, the students will be able to download their results through the official website, resultsbse.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What after SSC results?

    After the announcement of the AP 10th results, the students will have to collect the original copy of the mark sheets from the school authorities. Students can enroll themselves in class 11 and choose their preferred subject stream as Science, Commerce, or Arts.

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: How to check results through SMS

    Students and parents can check AP SSC 10th Results 2024 through SMS. The students are required to send an SMS to the following numbers.

    • Vodafone: Type SSCHall Ticket Number and send to 56300
    • BSNL: Type Hall Ticket Number and send to 5535256300
    • Tata Indicom: Type SSC Hall Ticket Number and send to 56263
    • Tata Docomo: Type SSC Hall Ticket Number and send to 58888
  • Apr 22, 2024 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: What was last years' pass percentage?

    In 2023, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.76 per cent. This year, we are expecting a higher pass percentage.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Will board release topper list?

    No, The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will not release the official Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2024 Toppers list. The education department has directed schools to not disclose toppers in the interest of students.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:17 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Grading System

    AP SSC 2024 marks memo will be released after the declaration of the AP SSC 10th Results 2024. The marks memo will include the grade marks of the students. Here are AP 10th grading system.

    91-100 marks = A1 grade

    81-90 marks = A2 grade

    71-80 marks = B1 grade

    61-70 marks = B2 grade

    51-60 marks = C1 grade

    41-50 marks = C2 grade

    35-40 marks = D grade

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: More than 6.3 lakh students awaiting result

    This year, more than 6.3 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC 10th exam 2024, as per the data released by BSEAP. These students are waiting for their results declaration.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Details on Marksheet

    • Roll number
    • Students name
    • District Name
    • Subjects
    • Internal marks
    • Average grade point obtained
    • Grade points
    • Qualifying status (Passed/Failed)

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many marks are required to pass Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2024?

    Students are required to secure at least 35 marks to pass class 10th exam.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download AP SSC result 2024?

    Students and parents can download AP SSC result 2024 by following these simple steps:

    • Go to the official website of Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in
    • Now, click on 'class 10th results' option
    • Enter your roll number, and other details
    • Download and save AP 10th Class Results 2024 for future reference
  • Apr 22, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC Class 10 Result 2024 Shortly

    The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare AP SSC result 2024 shortly on its website. As per the official notice, the results will be declared at 11 am, today, through a press conference.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can I download AP SSC Class 10th Result 2024?

    After declaring the AP Class 10 Results 2024, the board will announce the AP SSC Short Marks Memo 2024 from the official website at bseap.org within two or three days.

     

  • Apr 22, 2024 10:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the options available to check AP 10th Class Results 2024?

    Students and parents can check AP SSC Result 2024 at the following options.

    • Online
    • SMS
    • IRS
    • DigiLocker
