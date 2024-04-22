AP SSC 10th Results 2024 LIVE: Manabadi BSEAP to announce results shortly at bsep.ap.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi BSEAP Class 10th Result today, April 22.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is all set to announce class 10th results today, April 22. As per the official intimation, the AP SSC results 2024 will be out by 11 am and will be declared via a press conference in Vijayawada on April 22. Once results are out, the students can download their results from the official websites, resultsbse.ap.gov.in, and bse.ap.gov.in. Along with the results, the officials will declare the details such as topper list, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and others during a press conference.

Students and parents can stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.