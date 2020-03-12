Image Source : FILE TS SSC Hall Tickets 2020: Telangana Class 10 admit card released; check direct link, exam date

TS SSC Hall Tickets 2020: Directorate of Government Examinations, BSE, Telangana has released TS Class 10 Hall Tickets 2020. Candidates who will appear for TS Class 10 Board examination can download the admit card on bse.telangana.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

The hall ticket has been released for Regular, Private, OSSC and Vocational candidates. The Manabadi 10th Class Hall Tickets 2020 had released two weeks in advance ie. on 11th March 2020.

The TS SSC Board Exam 2020 will start on March 19, 2020 and would end on April 6, 2020, as per date sheet. The examination will commence at 9.30 am and would end at 11.30 am, 12.15 pm and 12.45 pm, as per the paper. The duration of the exams will vary with the paper or subject.

The details, information, and instructions on how to download the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2020 are given below in the article.

TS SSC 2020 Hall Tickets: How to download

To download the TS SSC 2020 admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.