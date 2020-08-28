Image Source : PTI BSEH Haryana 10th, 12th result certificates to be released in September. Check date, other details

BSEH Haryana 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) will distribute the compartment and migration certificates for HBSE 10th result 2020 and HBSE 12th result 2020 on September 1 and 2, 2020. The certificates of HBSE 10th and HBSE 12th examination, compartment and migration will be sent to district education officers on September 1,” an official statement said.

According to the official notification, school principals will be able to collect the certificates from the office of the district education officer on September 1 from 11 am to 5 pm and on September 2 from 9 am to 4 pm.

If principals can not collect the certificates by themselves, teachers on behalf of the principals will be able to collect the certificates by showing the authorization letter, the Haryana Board further said.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the certificates will be distributed following government directives, HBSE said in a statement.

The HBSE class 10 and class 12 results were declared in July. A total of 3.37 lakh students had appeared in the examination. In HBSE 10th result 2020, 64.59% students qualified for higher education. HBSE 12th result 2020 for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced on July 21.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage