UP Board 10th 12th result 2023: Will result be declared by April end?

UP Board 10th 12th result 2023 will shortly be made public on the website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students and parents will be able to check the results at the website of results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic, once released.

As per the media reports, UP-board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared by the end of this month. But there has been no formal confirmation of the release of the results. According to past trends, it is expected that the board will declare the result date just a day prior to the announcement.

The exams for Class 10th were conducted between February 16 and March 3 while Class 12th exams were held between February 16 and March 4. The exams were conducted in two shifts - Morning (8 AM to 11.15 AM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5.15 PM).

According to the data, this year, a total of 58, 85, 745 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 of which 31,16,487 students appeared for the Class 10 exam and about 27,69,258 candidates attended the Class 12 exams. The evaluation process for the class 10 and class 12 answer sheets was completed on April 1.

UP Board 10th 12th result 2023: Qualifying Marks

To pass UP Board 10th 12th result 2023, a student require ateast 33 percent marks in each subject.

UP Board 10th 12th result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

Click on the UP Board 10th 12th result 2023 link.

Enter your information, including your roll number and birthdate.

On the screen, UP board result 2023 will appear

Download and save UP board result 2023 for future reference

