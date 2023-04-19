UGC asks universities to allow students to write exams in local languages

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UGC directs universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the programme is offered in English medium

The University Grants Commission supports the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages. In this regard, the Univerisity Grant Commission asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English Medium, said Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

It said that the higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in regional languages. The commission emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and "promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages".

"Therefore, the committee requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the program is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities," it said.

Simultaneously, the center approved the requests to conduct Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (Non-Technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022, and the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. This decision was taken into consideration after receiving several requests from different states, particularly from southern India, to hold SSC examinations in languages other than English and Hindi.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | SSC to conduct CHSL, MTS exams in 13 regional languages for the first time

ALSO READ | TN MRB Pharmacist Admit Card 2023 Out; Direct link