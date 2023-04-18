SSC to conduct CHSL, MTS exams in 13 regional languages for the first time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The exam will be set in 13 regional lanugages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri (also Meiti) and Konkani.

SSC exams: Today, the center has approved the conduct of the Staff Selection Commission Multitasking (Non-Technical) Staff (SSC MTS) examination, 2022, and the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English, said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

With this decision, lakhs of aspirants appearing in the competitive exams will be able to appear for the exams in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

The decision has been taken after receiving several requests from different states, particularly from southern India, to hold SSC examinations in languages other than English and Hindi.

Singh said the action is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ensure that everyone gets an equal opportunity to apply for jobs and that no one is disenfranchised or placed at a disadvantage because of a language barrier.

The minister said the MTS 2022 exam notice has received a positive response amongst the candidates especially those belonging to South India and also on social media.

SSC MTS & CHSL Multi-language Exam Date

According to the statement, the first exam in the multi-language exam for MTS 2022 will be conducted on May 2.

There had been persistent demands from different states to hold SSC exams in languages other than English and Hindi.

The government appointed an expert committee to look at this aspect too amongst other things -- review of scheme and syllabus of examinations conducted by the commission.

The expert committee in its report had inter-alia recommended: “Study of posts of SSC especially Group ‘C’ post indicates that these posts are at cutting edge of government-citizen interaction.

India being a country where multiple languages are spoken, it would be in the fitness of things to conduct 12th and 10th exam in multi-languages".

"To begin with SSC can start with 14 languages as used by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)/ Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) in their exams and gradually increase to include all the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII of the Constitution," the report said.

The government accepted this recommendation of the expert committee and asked SSC to work out the modalities.

To start with the commission has decided to conduct the MTS examination, 2022, and the CHSLE examination, 2022 in 15 languages as used by IBPS/ RRBs for conducting their examination, the statement said.

The notice for MTS exam has already been released while the notice for the CHSL exam in multi-language will be issued in May - June 2023, the statement stated.

